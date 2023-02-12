Texas A&M-CC defeats Lamar 61-52

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Trey Tennyson’s 18 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Lamar 61-52 on Saturday night.

Tennyson added six assists for the Islanders (17-9, 10-3 Southland Conference). Jalen Jackson scored 14 points while going 6 of 10 and 2 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds and four steals. Isaac Mushila recorded 12 points and shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line. The Islanders extended their winning streak to six games.

Chris Pryor finished with 17 points, seven assists and four steals for the Cardinals (8-18, 4-10). Nate Calmese added 12 points for Lamar. Jakevion Buckley also recorded seven points and six rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Texas A&M-CC visits Nicholls State while Lamar hosts Houston Christian.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .