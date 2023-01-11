Gonzales scores 26, Texas beats No. 23 Kansas women 72-59

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 14 of her 26 points in the fourth quarter and Texas cruised to a 72-59 victory over No. 23 Kansas on Tuesday night.

Gonzales was 6 of 7 from the floor with a pair of 3-pointers as Texas outscored Kansas 18-12 in the fourth. Gonzales finished 11-of-16 shooting with four 3s. Sonya Morris added 13 points for the Longhorns (12-5, 3-1 Big 12), who shot 48%. Rori Harmon added eight points and 11 assists.

Holly Kersgieter scored 20 points, and Taiyanna Jackson added 19 points and 12 rebounds for Kansas (12-3, 2-2), which has lost three of its last five games including a 75-62 home loss to 23rd-ranked Baylor.

The game was tied once, 4-4, and the Longhorns never trailed and led 41-29 at the break. The Jayhawks used a 10-0 run early in the third quarter to pull within 43-39 but didn’t get closer.

Texas leads the series 33-12, including a 16-5 advantage at home. But Kansas won in Austin last season, 70-66 in overtime, for its first road win in the series since 2012.

Kansas plays at 19th-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday. Texas faces No. 15 Iowa State at home on Sunday.

