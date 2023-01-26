Gason, Texas women rout No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 19 poi nts and Texas routed No. 14 Oklahoma 78-58 on Wednesday night as the Sooners went 1-for-17 shooting in the third quarter and missed 17 straight shots in the second half.

Taylor Jones scored 16 points and Shaylee Gonzales 12 with seven assists, six rebounds and four steals for the Longhorns (15-6, 6-2 Big 12 Conference), who joined Oklahoma and No. 18 Iowa State on top of the league standings.

Skylar Vann scored 13 points for Oklahoma, which shot 46% and had 24 turnovers.

It was the worst offensive game of the season for the Sooners (16-3, 6-2), who had their five-game winning streak snapped. They entered averaging 87.3 points a game. Oklahoma’s previous low was 69 points in a win.

The Longhorns allow 57.6 points a game and improved to 14-0 when holding a team below 60.

Texas hit its first eight shots to jump to a 17-7 lead but the Sooners stormed back and got a 3-pointer at the buzzer from Kennedy Tucker to tie the game at 20 after one quarter. Oklahoma was 8 of 16 and Texas 9 of 12. Both teams had five turnovers.

Gaston scored the first seven points of the second quarter for Texas. Nevaeh Tot hit a 3-pointer and Taylor Robertson followed with a layup and the Sooners tied the game again at 33 but Gaston scored again and the Longhorns took a 40-36 lead at the half.

Oklahoma trailed 43-40 when Madi Williams made the Sooners’ only basket of the third quarter. When Liz Scott made the next OU bucket at 6:04 of the fourth quarter, Texas led 63-44.

The Sooners play at Iowa State and Oklahoma State is at Texas, both on Saturday.

