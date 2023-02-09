Gonzales scores 25, No. 20 Texas tops Texas Tech 80-71

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales scored 25 points, Rori Harmon had a double-double and No. 20 Texas defeated Texas Tech 80-71 on Wednesday night.

The Longhorns (19-6, 10-2 Big 12 Conference) held the Lady Raiders (16-8, 4-7) to 39 points through three quarters. In winning their sixth straight they also added one quarter to their season total of 17 quarters holding an opponent to single digits and avenged a 68-64 loss at Texas Tech three weeks earlier.

DeYona Gaston scored 16 points and Harmon had 15 with 10 assists for Texas.

Bre’Amber Scott had 26 points, Bryn Gerlich 16 and Bailey Maupin 13 for Texas Tech.

For three quarters the game was about the Texas defense. The Longhorns held Texas Tech to 3-of-8 shooting and eight points in the first quarter, taking a 17-8 lead. It was 38-27 at the half and 55-39 after three quarters.

An 8-0 run early in the fourth quarter had Texas up 63-41 and the spread was still 20 with 6:19 to play.

The fourth quarter became a parade to the foul line. With 20 fouls called, 11 on Texas Tech, the teams combined to make 26 of 28 free throws, Texas making 15 of 16. The Longhorns’ last 13 points came from the foul line in the last four minutes.

For the game there were 52 fouls, 27 on the Longhorns. Texas finished 25 of 32 at the line to 23 of 33 for the Lady Raiders.

The teams also combined for 36 turnovers, 19 by Texas Tech. Texas had a 36-23 rebounding advantage, 16-7 on the offensive end for a 23-8 difference in second chance points.

Texas is home against TCU on Saturday when Kansas visits Texas Tech.

