Siegrist has career-best 50 as Villanova routs Seton Hall

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Maddy Siegrist scored a career-high 50 points to become the Big East Conference’s career regular-season scoring leader and No. 15 Villanova defeated Seton Hall 99-65 on Saturday.

With 1,550 conference regular-season points, Siegrist surpassed former Boston College standout Sarah Behn’s (1989-93) 1,546 points. Siegrist also broke the previous single-game Villanova program record of 44 points, set by Shelly Pennefather.

Siegrist, who posted the first 50-point game in Division I women’s action this season, shot a smoldering 76.9%, making 20 of 26 shot attempts. She grabbed 10 rebounds and did not commit a foul or turnover.

Maddie Burke scored 12 points for Villanova (22-4, 13-2 Big East), which shot 38 for 59 (64.4%).

Sidney Cooks scored 21 for Seton Hall (15-10, 8-7) and Lauren Park-Lane added 20.

No. 4 UCONN 67, GEORGETOWN 59

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dorka Juhász had 18 points and 15 rebounds to help No. 4 Connecticut fend off Georgetown 67-59, snapping a rare two-game slide.

Aubrey Griffin added 18 points for the Huskies (22-4, 14-1 Big East), who were coming off back-to-back losses for the first time since 1993 . They haven’t dropped three in a row since that same season.

Freshman Kennedy Fauntleroy had a game-high 24 points for the Hoyas (12-13, 5-11), who have lost 34 consecutive games to Connecticut.

Connecticut dominated the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas 44-23 in a game played off campus at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, the home of the WNBA’s Washington Mystics.

No. 20 TEXAS 70, TCU 50

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — DeYona Gaston and Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points apiece and reserve Taylor Jones had a double-double and Texas beat TCU for the Longhorns’ seventh consecutive win.

Jones scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and blocked five shots and Rori Harmon scored 13 for the Longhorns (20-6, 11-2 Big 12).

Texas overcame 2-for-11 shooting from 3-point range, 6 for 12 foul shooting and 17 turnovers by shooting 31 of 67 (46.3%) from the field, and forcing TCU into 27 turnovers with the help of 11 Longhorns steals.

Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points and Lucy Ibeh and reserve Paige Bradley each scored 12 for TCU (6-18, 0-13). The Horned Frogs have lost 13 games in a row, the sixth-longest active longest losing streak in the nation.

WEST VIRGINIA 73, No. 21 IOWA STATE 60

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Madisen Smith scored six points and JJ Quinerly and Kyah Watson added five each in the pivotal third quarter as West Virginia pulled away to beat Iowa State.

Trailing by one at the half, West Virginia outscored Iowa State 22-13 in the third quarter, capped by a Danni Nichols 3-pointer, for a 56-48 lead. A 7-2 surge in the fourth stretched the Mountaineers’ lead to 63-50 with 5:55 remaining.

The Cyclones pulled within 65-57 but didn’t get closer. The Mountaineers had a 15-point lead with 19 seconds left.

Quinerly led West Virginia (15-8, 6-6 Big 12) with 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting.

No. 23 GONZAGA 63, PORTLAND 53

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong scored 20 points to lead No. 23 Gonzaga to a 63-53 win over Portland to snap a first-place with the Pilots when the Bulldogs retired the jersey of Courtney Vandersloot.

Truong, who went over 1,000 points for her career, made 4 of 8 3-point tries including one with four minutes left to give the Bulldogs (23-3, 13-1 West Coast Conference) an 11-point lead that Truong stretched to 13 with a pair of free throws.

Brynna Maxwell kept her streak alive of making a 3-pointer in every game this season with two makes and 13 points. Yvonne Ejim and McKayla Williams added 11 points each. Gonzaga finished 7 of 21 from the arc, 6 of 13 in the second half.

Alex Fowler and Maisie Burnham scored 13 points each for the Pilots (18-7, 12-2), who had a six-game win streak snapped.

