Medor scores 16, UTSA downs Texas State 61-56

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Japhet Medor had 16 points in UTSA’s 61-56 victory over Texas State on Thursday.

Medor added five rebounds for the Roadrunners (3-1). John Buggs III scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 5 from distance), and added eight rebounds. Jacob Germany finished 5 of 14 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Bobcats (2-2) were led in scoring by Tyler Morgan, who finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. Mason Harrell added 20 points and three steals for Texas State.

