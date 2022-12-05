Olivari scores 30, Rice beats Texas State 83-71

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Quincy Olivari recorded 30 points as Rice beat Texas State 83-71 on Sunday night.

Olivari also had five rebounds for the Owls (6-2). Cameron Sheffield scored 13 points and grabbed six rebounds. Mekhi Mason added 13 points.

Mason Harrell led the Bobcats (5-4) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Drue Drinnon added 11 points for Texas State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .