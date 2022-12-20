Freshman Paveletzke scores 22, Wofford takes down Texas A&M

AP NEWS
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Freshman Jackson Paveletzke scored Wofford’s final nine points and finished with 22 points to help the Terriers take down Texas A&M 67-62 on Tuesday.

It’s the sixth win against a Power Five opponent in the last five years for Wofford (8-5). The Terriers entered with a pair of three-point losses this season to other SEC members — 78-75 to LSU and 65-62 to Vanderbilt — but came out on top this time.

Paveletzke made a wide open 3-pointer from the corner to cap an 8-0 run for a 61-57 lead with 1:56 left.

The Terriers had only attempted one free throw before Paveletzke went to the line with 19.6 seconds left in the game. He made both free throws — the first of six straight makes — to give Wofford a 63-59 lead.

Wofford sealed it with a steal on an inbounds pass and Paveletzke’s two free throws made it 65-59 with 12 seconds left before Wade Taylor IV sank a late 3-pointer for the Aggies.

B.J. Mack added 10 points and Carson McCorkle had nine points on three 3-pointers for Wofford. Paveletzke, who was coming off his first career double-double with 23 points and 10 assists against Montreat, was 7 of 13 from the field with two 3-pointers and he made all six of his free throws.

    • Paveletzke also scored Wofford’s opening nine points and Jackson Sivills scored the next seven. Paveletzke finished the half with 11 points to keep the Terriers within 30-26 despite shooting just 34%.

    Adam Silas capped a 10-0 run to give Wofford its first lead of the game at 46-44 with 11:45 left in the second half.

    Taylor finished with five 3-pointers and 20 points for the Aggies (6-5), whose other losses were to Murray State, Colorado, Boise State and Memphis. The Aggies close the calendar year with games against Northwestern State and Prairie View A&M next week.

