Southern Miss wins 67-58 over Texas State

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Austin Crowley’s 24 points helped Southern Miss defeat Texas State 67-58 on Saturday.

Crowley had seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (19-4, 8-2 Sun Belt Conference). Felipe Haase scored 17 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 6 for 7 from the line. DeAndre Pinckney recorded 10 points and shot 4 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

Nighael Ceaser led the way for the Bobcats (11-12, 4-6) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Jordan Mason also scored 12 points for Texas State. Drue Drinnon had 10 points.

