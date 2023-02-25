No. 24 TCU hits late FTs, tops Texas Tech after blowing lead

TCU's Mike Miles Jr. (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Chase Seabolt)

TCU's Mike Miles Jr. (1) shoots during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Chase Seabolt)

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles made two free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining, and No. 24 TCU held on for an 83-82 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday despite blowing a 12-point lead in the final eight minutes.

After De’Vion Harmon’s steal and layup put the Red Raiders in front by one with 12 seconds remaining, Coles caught a pass from Emanuel Miller in the lane and was fouled by Fardaws Aimaq going up for the shot. The Horned Frogs (19-10, 8-8 Big 12) weren’t in the bonus.

Harmon’s desperation 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded wasn’t close, ending a four-game winning streak Texas Tech (16-13, 5-11), which is trying to stay in the hunt for an NCAA Tournament berth despite an 0-8 start in Big 12 play.

Mike Miles Jr. scored 24 points for the Horned Frogs, who had lost five of six and were coming off a loss to No. 3 Kansas at home. Miller had 14 points and 12 rebounds for TCU, while Xavier Cork scored 10 points despite foul trouble.

Aimaq scored 19 points, Harmon had 18 and Kevin Obanor finished with 17 points and nine rebounds for Texas Tech.

TCU led 74-62 after a 3-pointer by Coles, who scored 15 points, with 7:39 remaining, but Texas Tech went on an 8-0 run and eventually got the deficit to two with three minutes to go.

Jaylon Tyson’s 3-pointer with 1:43 left gave the Red Raiders their first lead since the 10-minute mark of the first half before Damion Baugh fed Miles for a dunk.

With TCU still leading by one, Miles drove to the basket before a kick-out pass that Harmon intercepted and converted into a layup for an 82-81 lead.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

TCU managed to stay ranked through its extended slump, and is 2-5 in February. The Frogs have been ranked in 12 consecutive polls, but that school-record streak could be in jeopardy when the new AP Top 25 comes out Monday.

BIG PICTURE

TCU: The Horned Frogs ended a seven-game losing streak in Lubbock, and former Texas Tech player Micah Peavy played an important role in the second half. All four of his points came in a stretch that helped turn away one of several second-half rallies from the Red Raiders.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders might have finished the rally with better defensive rebounding in the second half. The Horned Frogs had several put-back buckets after the break and outscored Texas Tech 20-12 on second-chance points.

UP NEXT

TCU: No. 8 Texas at home on Wednesday.

Texas Tech: At No. 3 Kansas on Tuesday.

