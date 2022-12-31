Friday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 49, Haughton 45
Avoyelles Charter 40, Woodlawn (SH) 26
Baton Rouge Episcopal 49, Central - B.R. 29
Bolton 38, Converse 31
Brusly 55, Dominican 52
C.E. Byrd 43, B.T. Washington 40
Caldwell Parish 43, Delhi Charter 28
Denham Springs 57, White Castle 28
Doyle 60, Istrouma 12
Duncanville, Texas 61, Parkway 51
East Ascension 70, McKinley 10
Glenbrook 49, D’Arbonne Woods 37
Highland Baptist 56, Central Catholic 51
Mount Carmel 35, St. Thomas Aquinas 28
New Iberia 46, Acadiana 33
Newman 31, McMain 29
Northlake Christian 36, Morris Jeff 2
Salmen 53, De La Salle 52
St. Louis 76, Livonia 43
Thibodaux 59, Assumption 55
Tioga 40, Lincoln Preparatory School 27
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/