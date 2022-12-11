Huffman scores 31, Nicholls shakes off Rust 85-65

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Caleb Huffman’s 31 points led Nicholls over Rust 85-65 on Sunday night.

Huffman also contributed five steals for the Colonels (4-5). Latrell Jones scored 16 points and added three steals. Marek Nelson recorded 10 points.

The Bearcats were led by Davonte Craven, who recorded 21 points and two steals. Jonathon Bentley added 10 points for Rust.

