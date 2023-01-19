AP NEWS
    Small’s 13 lead Utah Valley past Abilene Christian 84-54

    January 19, 2023 GMT

    OREM, Utah (AP) — Tahj Small’s 13 points helped Utah Valley defeat Abilene Christian 84-54 on Wednesday night.

    Small shot 6 of 9 from the field for the Wolverines (15-5, 6-1 Western Athletic Conference). Justin Harmon scored 12 points and added seven assists. Tim Ceaser finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

    Cameron Steele led the Wildcats (9-10, 1-5) in scoring, finishing with nine points and two steals. Immanuel Allen added nine points and four steals for Abilene Christian. In addition, Tobias Cameron had seven points.

    ___

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

