Bolon hits 6 3s, No. 22 Charleston tops Elon for 17th in row

College of Charleston's Dalton Bolon (3) tries to block Elon's Sam Sherry (4) shot in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Charleston, S.C., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon made six 3s and scored 21 points as No. 22 College of Charleston extended the nation’s longest win streak to 17 games with a 78-60 victory over Elon on Saturday.

Ante Brzovic added 17 points for the Cougars (18-1, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), who struggled early but rallied after halftime to turn back Elon (2-16, 0-5).

Trailing by two points at halftime, the Cougars went on a 22-6 run, with Bolton’s 3 making it 54-40 with 11:35 left.

Charleston had a season-high 15 3-pointers. At one point, it connected on six straight 3s.

Reyne Smith, who was 4 of 13 on 3s, finished with 14 points and Ryan Larson had 12 for the Cougars.

Max Mackinnon led Elon with 17 points.

Despite not having defeated a Division I team all season, the Phoenix gave the ranked Cougars all they could handle in the opening half.

Shooting better than 60 percent from the floor, Elon opened up a 23-14 lead on Sam Sherry’s layup midway through the first half.

The Cougars answered with a 12-2 run tied it at 26 on a tip-in by Charles Lampten. Elon led 34-32 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Elon: The Phoenix figured to be overmatched from the get-go, yet hung in for a half as they continue looking for their first CAA win — and victory over a Division I — opponent this season.

College of Charleston: The Cougars came out flat after a highly charged 71-69 victory at UNC Wilmington this past Wednesday. They found themselves along with their outside shooting in time to prevent one of the season’s biggest surprises.

UP NEXT

Elon: Plays at UNC Wilmington on Monday night.

College of Charleston: Plays William & Mary on Monday night.

