Top freshman George out for No. 7 Baylor with ankle sprain

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Freshman standout Keyonte George was ruled out for seventh-ranked Baylor’s game Monday night at Oklahoma State because of a right ankle sprain.

The school said George was considered day to day after that, and would be re-evaluated before the Bears play their regular-season finale at home against Iowa State on Saturday.

After rolling his ankle about midway through the first half Saturday against Texas, George hopped off the court, bypassing the Baylor bench before disappearing into the tunnel that leads to the locker room. The Bears were down 14 points at the time but rallied for an 81-72 win.

George is averaging 16.3 points per game, which is fifth among Division I freshmen. He already has set a Baylor record with his 12 games scoring at least 20 points.

