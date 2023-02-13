The Top Twenty Five

AP NEWS
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (38) 22-3 1523 3
2. Houston (22) 23-2 1503 2
3. Purdue (2) 23-3 1408 1
4. UCLA 21-4 1302 7
5. Kansas 20-5 1283 9
6. Texas 20-5 1214 5
7. Virginia 19-4 1212 8
8. Arizona 22-4 1139 4
9. Baylor 19-6 1072 14
10. Tennessee 19-6 896 6
11. Marquette 20-6 815 10
12. Kansas St 19-6 790 12
13. Gonzaga 21-5 761 16
14. Indiana 18-7 717 18
15. Miami 20-5 693 19
16. Xavier 19-6 642 13
17. Saint Mary's 22-5 567 15
18. Creighton 17-8 517 23
19. Iowa St. 16-8 401 11
20. UConn 19-7 358 21
21. San Diego St. 20-5 271 25
22. TCU 17-8 204 17
23. NC State 20-6 140 22
24. Providence 18-7 136 20
25. FAU 24-2 117 -

Others receiving votes: Missouri 114, Northwestern 96, Illinois 84, Pittsburgh 82, Nevada 36, Oklahoma St. 23, Texas A&M 16, Oral Roberts 9, Arkansas 4, Rutgers 2, Coll of Charleston 1, Boise St. 1, Maryland 1.

