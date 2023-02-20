The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. Houston (48) 25-2 1534 2 2. Alabama (7) 23-4 1448 1 3. Kansas (7) 22-5 1409 5 4. UCLA 23-4 1363 4 5. Purdue 24-4 1294 3 6. Virginia 21-4 1228 7 7. Arizona 24-4 1213 8 8. Texas 21-6 1083 6 9. Baylor 20-7 1013 9 10. Marquette 21-6 968 11 11. Tennessee 20-7 887 10 12. Gonzaga 23-5 856 13 13. Miami 22-5 833 15 14. Kansas St 20-7 666 12 15. Saint Mary's 24-5 650 17 16. Xavier 20-7 563 16 17. Indiana 19-8 539 14 18. UConn 20-7 440 20 19. Creighton 18-9 361 18 20. Providence 20-7 350 24 21. Northwestern 20-7 349 - 22. San Diego St. 21-5 336 21 23. Iowa St. 17-9 309 19 24. TCU 18-9 162 22 25. Texas A&M 20-7 125 -

Others receiving votes: NC State 54, Pittsburgh 34, Oral Roberts 14, Maryland 14, Kentucky 12, Boise St. 12, FAU 6, Arkansas 6, Coll of Charleston 4, Missouri 3, Duke 3, Southern Miss 3, Illinois 2, Kent St. 2, Oklahoma St. 1, Nevada 1.