No. 22 San Diego State beats New Mexico with 3 at buzzer

San Diego State's Lamont Butler shoots and scores the game winning 3-point shot in the final seconds against New Mexico during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. San Diego State won 73-71. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

San Diego State's Lamont Butler shoots and scores the game winning 3-point shot in the final seconds against New Mexico during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Albuquerque, N.M. San Diego State won 73-71. (AP Photo/Eric Draper)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Lamont Butler’s 3-pointer at the buzzer gave No. 22 San Diego State a 73-71 win over New Mexico on Saturday night.

After Jaelen House’s steal and end-to-end run for a layup with 5.6 seconds left gave New Mexico a 71-70 lead, Butler unhurriedly brought the ball up court before dropping his shot, giving him 10 points for the Aztecs (23-5, 14-2 Mountain West).

“I got the ball with around 5 seconds to go,” Butler said. “I got to half court and I fumbled it a little bit. As soon as I looked up, there were 2 seconds left and I knew I had to let it go. I’m just happy the shot went in.”

It appeared Micah Parrish’s 3-pointer with 23 seconds left that put San Diego State up 70-66 was going to be enough. But Jamal Mashburn Jr. was fouled on a 3-point attempt with 16.7 seconds remaining and he hit all three free throws — setting the stage for the wild closing sequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was calm,” Butler said. “I knew Dutch (Aztecs coach Brian Dutcher) drew up the play for me, so I knew I had to make a play to win the game. So many hours I put in, I came out today and shot the shot and I’m glad it went in.”

Dutcher said the play was actually designed for Butler to take the ball to the basket.

“Obviously, I didn’t draw a play up for Lamont to come down and shoot a 3 with 6 seconds,” he said. “I said we have six dribbles with 6 seconds. We tried to get him up the sidelines and get him to the rim, try to win it at the rim.

“But he came to the middle, I don’t know if they sent him to the middle or he came there, but he had the poise to raise up and knock down a really hard 3-point shot.”

New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said the long shot took the Lobos by surprise.

“We played hard. We shared the ball pretty well. They just made a big 3 at the end,” he said. “I thought they would go to Bradley with something. I thought it was kind of gutsy for them to knock down a 3.”

Darrion Trammell scored 18 points to lead the Aztecs, while Matt Bradley added 11 as San Diego State won a sixth straight.

Mashburn finished with 20 for New Mexico (20-9, 7-9) and House had 15.

BIG PICTURE

While the Aztecs’ vaunted defense was absent for the first 30 minutes of the game, it clamped down by holding New Mexico without a bucket for more than four minutes late in the second half as they climbed back from a 56-47 deficit. Before forcing seven straight misses, San Diego State was allowing the Lobos to score at almost a 55% clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss leaft the Lobos a game out of fifth place behind San Jose State in the conference with two games remaining.

UP NEXT

San Diego State: At Boise State on Tuesday in a game between the conference’s top two teams. A win clinches San Diego State’s third regular-season conference championship in the last four years.

New Mexico: At home Tuesday to play Fresno State.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25