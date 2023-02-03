Walker’s clutch 3s rally No. 3 Houston past Wichita State

Wichita State's Jaykwon Walton (10) dunks against Houston during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Wichita, Kan., Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. (Jaime Green/The Wichita Eagle via AP)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jarace Walker had 15 points, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 4:27 left, and No. 3 Houston rallied past Wichita State 70-61 on Thursday night.

Marcus Sasser also scored 15 for the Cougars (21-2, 9-1 American Athletic Conference), who trailed by six midway through the second half before Walker connected on a trio of timely 3s.

Jamal Shead added 13 points and seven assists. All five starters scored in double digits to help Houston win its third straight since a one-point loss to Temple.

Jaykwon Walton equaled his career high with 24 points for the Shockers (11-11, 4-6), who went 3 for 20 from 3-point range and shot 39% overall. James Rojas added 15 points and seven rebounds.

NO. 9 UCLA 70, WASHINGTON 61

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaime Jaquez Jr. had 15 points and 10 rebounds, Amari Bailey scored 13 and UCLA defeated Washington.

UCLA completed a season sweep of the Huskies and stopped a two-game skid that had followed a 14-game winning streak. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12) also remained in first place in the conference standings.

Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (13-11, 5-8) with 23 points.

UAB 86, NO. 19 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 77

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Eric Gaines scored 21 points and UAB ended Florida Atlantic’s 20-game winning streak, which was the longest in the nation.

The Owls (21-2, 10-1 Conference USA) hadn’t lost since falling 80-67 to Mississippi on Nov. 11. They made their debut 2 1/2 weeks ago in the AP Top 25.

Jordan “Jelly” Walker had 13 points and six assists for UAB (16-7, 7-5) in his return from a foot injury that had sidelined him since Jan. 11.

The Blazers closed the first half on a 14-2 run for a 43-30 lead.

Nick Boyd led Florida Atlantic with 18 points, and Johnell Davis had 17 on 5-of-19 shooting.

