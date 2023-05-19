Austin takes on Toronto in non-conference play

Toronto FC (2-4-7, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Austin FC (3-5-4, 11th in the Western Conference)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Austin FC -108, Toronto FC +272, Draw +262; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Austin and Toronto take the pitch in non-conference action.

Austin is 1-2-3 in home games. Austin is 3-2 in one-goal matches.

Toronto is 0-3-3 in road games. Toronto is 10th in the Eastern Conference with 13 goals led by Federico Bernardeschi with three.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jon Gallagher has four goals and one assist for Austin. Gyasi Zardes has one goal over the last 10 games.

Bernardeschi has three goals and three assists for Toronto. Richie Laryea has scored two goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Austin: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.9 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Toronto: 2-3-5, averaging 0.9 goals, 4.1 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin: Zan Kolmanic (injured), Sebastian Driussi (injured).

Toronto: Jonathan Osorio (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Raoul Petretta (injured), Alonso Coello (injured), Jordan Perruzza (injured), Sigurd Rosted (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Adama Diomande (injured), Michael Bradley (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .