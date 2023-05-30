Toronto hosts the Chicago Fire in Eastern Conference play

Chicago Fire (3-4-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-5-7, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Toronto FC +104, Chicago +237, Draw +265; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire visit Toronto in Eastern Conference action.

Toronto is 3-4-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto is eighth in the Eastern Conference drawing 63 corner kicks, averaging 4.2 per game.

The Fire are 1-3-7 in conference play. Kei Kamara leads the ninth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with four goals. The Fire have scored 21.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has scored three goals with three assists for Toronto. Richie Laryea has two goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Kamara has scored four goals and added one assist for the Fire. Xherdan Shaqiri has two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

Fire: 2-3-5, averaging 1.4 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Alonso Coello (injured), Sigurd Rosted (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured), Jordan Perruzza (injured), Deandre Christopher Kerr (injured), Mark Anthony Kaye (injured), Matt Hedges (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

Fire: Robert Jonathan Dean Jr. (injured), Carlos Teran (injured), Chris Mueller (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .