Nashville seeks to continue win streak in matchup with Toronto

Nashville SC (9-3-4, first in the Western Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-5-9, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Toronto FC +164, Nashville SC +168, Draw +223; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville will try to continue a four-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

Toronto is 3-1-5 at home. Toronto ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference giving up only 20 goals.

Nashville is 3-2-2 in road games. Nashville is fifth in the Western Conference with 75 shots on goal, averaging 4.7 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The last meeting ended tied 0-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Federico Bernardeschi has three goals and three assists for Toronto. Richie Laryea has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Hany Mukhtar has scored 10 goals with six assists for Nashville. Fafa Picault has three goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toronto: 2-4-4, averaging 0.8 goals, 3.8 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Nashville: 6-1-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 5.7 shots on goal and 5.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Adama Diomande (injured), Alonso Coello (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Victor Vazquez (injured), Michael Bradley (injured).

Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .