Nashville plays Toronto on the heels of shutout win

Toronto FC (1-1-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Nashville SC (3-2-1, fifth in the Western Conference)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE : Nashville SC -157, Toronto FC +403, Draw +298; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Orlando City 2-0, Nashville hosts Toronto.

Nashville is 2-1-0 at home. Nashville has a 3-0-0 record in games it scores a pair of goals.

Toronto is 0-1-2 in road games. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference with eight goals led by Federico Bernardeschi with three.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Shaffelburg has two goals for Nashville. Hany Mukhtar has one goal and three assists.

Bernardeschi has three goals and two assists for Toronto. Mark Anthony Kaye has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Nashville: Averaging 1.0 goal, 3.0 shots on goal and 5.8 corner kicks through six games while allowing 0.3 goals per game.

Toronto: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.2 shots on goal and 3.5 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville: Nick Depuy (injured), Randall Leal (injured).

Toronto: Themi Antonoglou (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Shane O’Neill (injured), Lorenzo Insigne (injured), Adama Diomande (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .