Bruins host the Maple Leafs after shootout win

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-21-10, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (60-12-5, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Boston Bruins after the Bruins beat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 in a shootout.

Boston has gone 60-12-5 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins are ninth in the league serving 10.4 penalty minutes per game.

Toronto is 12-7-3 against the Atlantic Division and 46-21-10 overall. The Maple Leafs have a +50 scoring differential, with 261 total goals scored and 211 conceded.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in the previous meeting. Zachary Aston-Reese led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 56 goals and 46 assists for the Bruins. Jake DeBrusk has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 38 goals and 42 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has three goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 5.7 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, three penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Nick Foligno: out (lower-body), Derek Forbort: out (lower body), Taylor Hall: out (lower body).

Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Erik Gustafsson: day to day (personal), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Matt Murray: day to day (head), Bobby McMann: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .