Maple Leafs host the Blues after Bunting’s 2-goal game

St. Louis Blues (17-17-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-8-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the St. Louis Blues after Michael Bunting’s two-goal game against the Colorado Avalanche in the Maple Leafs’ 6-2 win.

Toronto has a 13-2-3 record at home and a 23-8-6 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a 9-2-3 record in games their opponents serve more penalty minutes.

St. Louis is 10-9-1 on the road and 17-17-3 overall. The Blues have conceded 134 goals while scoring 112 for a -22 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-4 in overtime in the last meeting. Bunting led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 21 goals and 21 assists for the Maple Leafs. Bunting has seven goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has eight goals and 25 assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has one goal and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blues: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Rasmus Sandin: out (neck), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Blues: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body), Marco Scandella: out (hip), Torey Krug: out (lower-body), Scott Perunovich: out (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .