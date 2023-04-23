Maple Leafs, Devils, Golden Knights win in overtime

Toronto Maple Leafs players mob Morgan Rielly after he scored the game-wining goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Toronto Maple Leafs players mob Morgan Rielly after he scored the game-wining goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Saturday, April 22, 2023, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Morgan Reilly scored at 19:15 of overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night in Game 3 of the first-round NHL playoff series.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 36 shots for Toronto. He had eight saves in the extra period, one on Lightning star Nikita Kucherov from point-blank range, to help give the Maple Leafs a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is Monday night at Amalie Arena.

Auston Matthews and Noel Acciari also scored for Toronto, which forced overtime when Ryan O’Reilly slipped a shot past goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy with a minute left in regulation.

Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel scored for Tampa Bay, which took a 3-2 lead on rookie Darren Raddysh’s first career playoff goal in the second period.

DEVILS 2, RANGERS 1, OT

NEW YORK (AP) — Dougie Hamilton scored 11:36 into overtime and New Jersey beat New York to cut its series deficit to 2-1.

Jack Hughes scored and Jesper Bratt had two assists for New Jersey, which lost the first two games at home by 5-1 scores. Akira Schmid got the start in goal in place of Vitek Vanecek and finished with 35 saves.

Chris Kreider scored for New York. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 shots.

Game 4 is Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

AVALANCHE 6, KRAKEN 4

SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen scored in a 1:28 span early in the third period and Colorado spoiled the Kraken’s first home playoff game to take a 2-1 series lead.

MacKinnon scored his first two goals of the playoffs, Cale Makar added his first of this postseason after winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the MVP of last year’s championship run, and Rantanen scored for the second straight game, capping the victory with an empty-net goal with 2:14 left.

J.T. Compher also scored and Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves. Jaden Schwartz scored twice for Seattle and Jamie Oleksiak and Matty Beniers also had goals.

Game 4 is on Monday night in Seattle.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 5, JETS 4, OT

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime to lift Vegas past Winnipeg for a 2-1 series lead.

Dylan Samberg’s clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards, deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev’s skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner — going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s head and glove.

Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback. Nino Niederreiter, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor also scored for the Jets.

Jack Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar also scored. Brossoit made 30 saves.

___ AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports