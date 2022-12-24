Langborg’s 23 help Princeton take down Kean 88-70

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Ryan Langborg scored 23 points to help Princeton defeat Kean 88-70 on Friday.

Langborg shot 7 for 11 (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the Tigers (9-4). Tosan Evbuomwan scored 12 points while going 5 of 6 from the field, and added six assists. Xaivian Lee recorded eight points and was 2 of 7 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Vaughn Laki Anderson led the way for the Cougars with 17 points. Letrell West added 15 points and four assists for Kean. In addition, Jailen Jamison finished with 12 points, four assists and five steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .