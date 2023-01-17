Holder France coach calls 8 uncapped players for Six Nations

PARIS (AP) — Paul Willemse and François Cros were selected Tuesday in France’s squad for the Six Nations tournament, making their return after missing autumn tests.

Faced with many injuries, France coach Fabien Galthié called on eight uncapped players for the defense of their title after the Tricolors secured a first Grand Slam in 12 years.

Both Cros and Willemse are back from injuries.

The 42 players selected will gather in the town of Capbreton on Jan. 22 for a training camp. France, which is on a 13-match winning run, will open the Six Nations in Rome against Italy on Feb. 5.

Galthié will have to deal with the absence of several injured key players including Cameron Woki, Peato Mauvaka, Baptiste Couilloud and Jonathan Danty.

Highly-rated center Emilien Gailleton was called up alongside another 19-year-old, Bordeaux-Bègles winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey. The other uncapped players are Léo Coly, Nolann Le Garrec, Ethan Dumortier — the top try-scorer in the Top 14 — flanker Paul Boudehent, center Julien Delbouis and Romain Buros.

France squad:

Forwards: Cyril Baille (Toulouse), Dany Priso (Toulon), Reda Wardi (La Rochelle) ; Uini Atonio (La Rochelle), Sipili Falatea (Bordeaux-Bègles), Mohamed Haouas (Montpellier), Gaëtan Barlot (Castres), Teddy Baubigny (Toulon), Julien Marchand (Toulouse), Bastien Chalureau (Montpellier), Thibaud Flament (Toulouse), Romain Taofifenua (Lyon), Thomas Lavault (La Rochelle), Paul Willemse (Montpellier), Thomas Jolmès (Bordeaux-Bègles), Grégory Alldritt (La Rochelle), Alexandre Bécognée (Montpellier), Dylan Cretin (Lyon), François Cros (Toulouse), Anthony Jelonch (Toulouse), Sekou Macalou (Stade français), Charles Ollivon (Toulon), Yacouba Camara (Montpellier), Paul Boudehent (La Rochelle)

Backs: Antoine Dupont (Toulouse), Nolann Le Garrec (Racing 92), Léo Coly (Montpellier), Antoine Hastoy (La Rochelle), Matthieu Jalibert (Bordeaux-Bègles), Romain Ntamack (Toulouse), Julien Delbouis (Stade français), Gaël Fickou (Racing 92), Emilien Gailleton (Pau), Yoram Moefana (Bordeaux-Bègles), Pierre-Louis Barassi (Toulouse), Romain Buros (Bordeaux-Bègles), Melvyn Jaminet (Toulouse), Matthis Lebel (Toulouse), Damian Penaud (Clermont), Thomas Ramos (Toulouse), Ethan Dumortier (Lyon), Louis Bielle-Biarrey (Bordeaux-Bègles).

