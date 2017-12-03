FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones tour
FILE - United States' Simone Biles bites her gold medal for the artistic gymnastics women's individual all-around final at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Aug. 11, 2016. USA Gymnastics announced Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that Biles, the 2016 Olympic champion, will be part of the field at the U.S. Classic outside of Chicago on Aug. 5. The meet will be Biles' first since the 2020 Olympics. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Simone Biles returning to competition
FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016 file photo, businessman Yevgeny Prigozhin, left, gestures on the sidelines of a summit meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Konstantin palace outside St. Petersburg, Russia. USAReally is a case in point. The website was launched in May by the Federal News Agency, part of an empire allegedly run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin that includes the Internet Research Agency _ the "troll factory" whose members were indicted by U.S. special investigator Robert Mueller this year. (AP Photo/Alexander Zemlianichenko, file)
Russian rebellion
Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson poses with first round draft pick Connor Bedard during the first round of the NHL hockey draft, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
2023 NHL draft
FILE - New York City Council candidate Yusef Salaam speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, May 24, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
NYC Council primary

Baldwin’s Kalwarski to tumble into 2-sport status at West Liberty

 
Share

Hanna Kalwarski, a two-sport athlete at Baldwin, will maintain that status when she embarks on her college career.

Kalwarski, 17, recently signed a letter of intent to attend West Liberty University, where she will compete in acrobatics and tumbling — one of the nation’s fastest-growing intercollegiate sports — and in track and field.

Kalwarski is a fourth-year gymnast at Baldwin and a pole-vault specialist.

Other news
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, June 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Keller cruises through 6, the Pirates score 5 in 7th to rout the Padres 7-1
Mitch Keller allowed one run in six innings and the Pittsburgh Pirates scored five times in the seventh to rout the San Diego Padres 7-1 on Wednesday night.
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge watches from the dugout during the fifth inning of the team's baseball game against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)
Judge plays catch in first baseball activity since hurting toe on June 3
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge played catch before a game at Oakland in the AL MVP’s first baseball activity since tearing a ligament in his right big toe on June 3.
Toronto Blue Jays' George Springer, right, celebrates with Brandon Belt after scoring against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)
Springer sparks 6-hit, 4-double 1st inning and Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1
George Springer hit the first of four Toronto Blue Jays doubles in a five-run first inning in a 6-1 victory over San Francisco that stopped the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak.
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud (16) celebrates with Matt Olson (28) after Olson hit a solo home run in the eight inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
NL-best Braves blank Twins for three-game sweep, have won 21 of 25
ATLANTA (AP) — Matt Olson hit his National League-best 26th homer and the Atlanta Braves won their fifth straight game, beating the Minnesota Twins 3-0 on Wednesday for a series sweep.

“Hanna is a tough competitor and wants to lead her team to another state championship this year,” Jodi Cummings, Baldwin’s gymnastics coach, said. “Her strongest event is the floor exercise, but she has been working hard to improve her uneven bars.”

Kalwarski considered a dozen schools before narrowing it to five.

Her final five consisted of West Liberty, Adrian, Alderson Broaddus, Converse and Davis and Elkins, in that order.

“It was a very hard decision,” said Kalwarski, who will major in biology with plans of becoming a physician’s assistant. “I had (considered) 12 colleges at the beginning from all around the United States before I got it down to five. After that, I had to think about acro and tumbling, but I also wanted to continue to pole vault.

“West Liberty is not only giving me an acrobatics and tumbling scholarship, but I’m also getting a track and field scholarship as well. Just like every other student, I have to unfortunately worry about debt. West Liberty has my major, and they have one of the top programs in the United States.”

West Liberty is a public university located in West Liberty, W.Va., and is a member of the NCAA Division II Mountain East Conference. The school’s athletic teams are known as the Hilltoppers, and their inaugural season of competition in acrobatics and tumbling will take place in the spring of 2018.

“I have been on the campus two times. It is very nice,” Karlarski said. “It is a small college, but it feels very big. We are the Hilltoppers, and the campus represents it very well — it has big hills. The football field is new and the gym is very nice. They are in the process of building the track and field stadium. And even more importantly, they have a brand new science building, and it is gorgeous.”

Karlwarski has been in a strenuous “recovery mode” since last spring.

She had MPFL reconstructive knee surgery in May and has been rehabbing for seven months. She is the lone senior on the Baldwin gymnastics team and is expected to return to competition in January.

“My No. 1 expectation this year is to make it back with a smooth recovery,” Kalwarski said. “I have been working out very hard to get back to the level I need to be at. I still have some work to do, but I will be back for my senior season.

“I have always had problems with my knees. I do not have any muscle holding my kneecap in place, so it shifts off frequently. I have a cadaver part in my knee with a new muscle so it lessens the chance of it happening again. It has happened many times before, and I actually need my other knee done too, but I am trying to postpone it as much as I can.”

The Highlanders took first place in the silver division at last year’s Pennsylvania Classic, representative of a state championship in gymnastics.

“Winning the state championship last year was the best feeling in the world,” Kalwarski said. “Our goal as a team this year is obviously to win states back to back. But we are a young team, and as the only senior, my goal is to make the underclassmen comfortable with gymnastics and with competing. It’s all about the experience.”

The bulk of the high school season takes place in January and February.

“Hanna is coming off a knee surgery, so she will probably be out for the first two meets of the season,” Cummings said. “She has been working on staying in shape while out with the injury. When she comes back after the holidays, I know she will be better than ever.”

Kalwarski has a strong dance background, which led her to a career in gymnastics. She was part of the USAG program prior to her high school career.

“I was always a kid that was jumping off furniture and walking on my hands to get to a room in my house,” Kalwarski said. “My mom put me in dance at the age of 2, which led me to competitive dance at the age of 7. At the same time, I started gymnastics and fell in love with it.

“I had to stop dance, which was hard, but I am thankful every day that gymnastics led me to the opportunity of where I am at today. I appreciate my dance background that gave me the opportunity to be apart of acro and tumbling.”

Kalwarski has a 3.3 GPA, and is a member of the National Art Honors Society and Special Olympics Club at Baldwin.

“My favorite subject is science, more specifically anatomy,” she said. “It challenges me, but I also find it very interesting.”

Following the gymnastics season, Kalwarski will turn her attention to the pole vault.

“I want to thank not only my coaches,” Kalwarski said, “but also my mom and dad. They do a lot for gymnastics and they never miss a meet. I love them so much, and I am thankful for all of my family’s support.

“I can’t wait to be at West Liberty because I know they will still be there cheering me on.”

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.