AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Thursday’s Transactions

ByThe Associated PressMay 25, 2023 GMT

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Jake Diekman from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ben Heller and 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Assigned C Omar Nevaez to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined head coach Bill Belichick $50,000 for offseason violations and docked New England two OTA practices.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of S Tony Anderson and his joining the staff as a scout.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Brandon McManus. Waived K Riley Patterson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DE Bradlee Anae on season ending IR. Signed WR Jerome Kapp.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody Chrest to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed RW Kyl Okposo to a one-year contract and D Vsevolod Komarov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Sports

  • Still down 3-1 to Heat, Celtics cling to hope as East finals shift back to Boston

  • Panthers throwing knockout blows to anyone in their path, on way to Stanley Cup Final

  • FRENCH OPEN 2023: Alcaraz, Djokovic on same half of draw; Swiatek-Gauff could be in quarterfinals

  • Sports no sure respite from politics when title-winning athletes visit the White House

    • DALLAS STARS — Recalled Cs Mavrik Bourque and Rhett Gardner from Texas (AHL).

    OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Nikolas Matinpalo to a one-year, entry-level contract.

    SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Ryan Winterton to Coachella (AHL) from London (OHL).

    SOCCER

    Major League Soccer

    FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Gerardo Valenzuela to a three-year contract with options for 2027 and 2028.

    NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced M Damian Rivera has been called to the Costa Rica Under-23 men’s national team.

    United Soccer League

    COLLEGE

    WISCONSIN — Named Nick Oliver assistant coach of men’s hockey.

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.