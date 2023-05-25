Thursday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha (IL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Jake Diekman from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ben Heller and 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Assigned C Omar Nevaez to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

NFL — Fined head coach Bill Belichick $50,000 for offseason violations and docked New England two OTA practices.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of S Tony Anderson and his joining the staff as a scout.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Brandon McManus. Waived K Riley Patterson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DE Bradlee Anae on season ending IR. Signed WR Jerome Kapp.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody Chrest to a rookie contract.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Signed RW Kyl Okposo to a one-year contract and D Vsevolod Komarov to a three-year, entry-level contract.

DALLAS STARS — Recalled Cs Mavrik Bourque and Rhett Gardner from Texas (AHL).

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Nikolas Matinpalo to a one-year, entry-level contract.

SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Ryan Winterton to Coachella (AHL) from London (OHL).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Gerardo Valenzuela to a three-year contract with options for 2027 and 2028.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced M Damian Rivera has been called to the Costa Rica Under-23 men’s national team.

United Soccer League

COLLEGE

WISCONSIN — Named Nick Oliver assistant coach of men’s hockey.