Thursday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned C Nate Eaton to Omaha (IL).
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated LHP Jake Diekman from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Ben Heller and 2B Vidal Brujan to Durham (IL). Recalled RHP Calvin Faucher from Durham.
National League
NEW YORK METS — Assigned C Omar Nevaez to Brooklyn (SAL) on a rehab assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Fined head coach Bill Belichick $50,000 for offseason violations and docked New England two OTA practices.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Announced the retirement of S Tony Anderson and his joining the staff as a scout.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Brandon McManus. Waived K Riley Patterson.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Agreed to terms with TE Anthony Firkser.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed DE Bradlee Anae on season ending IR. Signed WR Jerome Kapp.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Cody Chrest to a rookie contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
BUFFALO SABRES — Signed RW Kyl Okposo to a one-year contract and D Vsevolod Komarov to a three-year, entry-level contract.
Still down 3-1 to Heat, Celtics cling to hope as East finals shift back to Boston
Panthers throwing knockout blows to anyone in their path, on way to Stanley Cup Final
FRENCH OPEN 2023: Alcaraz, Djokovic on same half of draw; Swiatek-Gauff could be in quarterfinals
Sports no sure respite from politics when title-winning athletes visit the White House
DALLAS STARS — Recalled Cs Mavrik Bourque and Rhett Gardner from Texas (AHL).
OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed D Nikolas Matinpalo to a one-year, entry-level contract.
SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned F Ryan Winterton to Coachella (AHL) from London (OHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Signed M Gerardo Valenzuela to a three-year contract with options for 2027 and 2028.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Announced M Damian Rivera has been called to the Costa Rica Under-23 men’s national team.
United Soccer League
COLLEGE
WISCONSIN — Named Nick Oliver assistant coach of men’s hockey.