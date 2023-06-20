Tuesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Selected the contract of C Anthony Bemboom from Norfolk (IL). Recalled RHP Logan Gillaspie from Norfolk. Designated RHP Spenser Watkins for assignment. Optioned C Jose Godoy to Norfolk. Assigned RHP Noah Denoyer to Norfolk after clearing waivers.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated OF Harrison Bader from the 10-day IL. Sent LHP Carlos Rodon to Somerset (EL) on a rehab assignment.
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Selected the contract of RHP Yacksel Rios from Las Vegas (PCL). Optioned RHP Chad Smith to Las Vegas. Transferred RHP Drew Rucinski from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL.
TEXAS RANGERS — Sent SS Brad Miller to Frisco (TL) on a rehab assignment.
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Stephen Nogosek on a minor league contract.
MIAMI MARLINS — Sent SS Jazz Chisholm Jr. to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.
Minor League Baseball
Atlantic League
LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed OF Darian Sandford and RHP Tom Hackimer. Released INF Edward Salcedo and RHP Wladimir Pinto.
BASKETBALL
NBA G League
IGNITE — Signed F Ron Holland.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed DT Maliek Collins to a contract extension.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Re-signed RB Sony Michel.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Signed D Samuel Bolduc to a two-year contract.
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed F Tye Felhaber to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
National Women’s Soccer League
NWSL — Fined San Diego head coach Casey Stoney and Houston head coach Sam Laity undisclosed amounts for making prejudicial statements and public criticism during a June 8 match.