Wednesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Joseph Rosa on a minor league contract.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Ben Heller from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Angelo Blackson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced the retirement of RB Jeremy Hill.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Germain Ifedi. Waived LB Isaac Darkangelo.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kaden Smith. Waived G Harris LaChance.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jake Andrews to a rookie contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned LW Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Fined Florida G Cam Johnson an undisclosed amount for slashing in a May 22 game against Newfoundland.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Announced M Stiven Jimenez was called up to the United States Youth National Team’s U-16 squad for an upcoming tournament.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Keondra McKinney director of player development and LaKaitlin Wright director of recruiting for women’s basketball.