Wednesday’s Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Joseph Rosa on a minor league contract.
TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Ben Heller from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Angelo Blackson.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced the retirement of RB Jeremy Hill.
DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Germain Ifedi. Waived LB Isaac Darkangelo.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kaden Smith. Waived G Harris LaChance.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jake Andrews to a rookie contract.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract.
HOCKEY
Minor League Hockey
American Hockey League
TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned LW Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).
East Coast Hockey League
ECHL — Fined Florida G Cam Johnson an undisclosed amount for slashing in a May 22 game against Newfoundland.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
FC CINCINNATI — Announced M Stiven Jimenez was called up to the United States Youth National Team’s U-16 squad for an upcoming tournament.
COLLEGE
MEMPHIS — Named Keondra McKinney director of player development and LaKaitlin Wright director of recruiting for women’s basketball.