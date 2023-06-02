Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled LHP Bruce Zimmerman from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Mychal Givens on the 15-dy IL, retroactive to June 1. Acquired C Josh Godoy from the New York Yankees for cash considerations.

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Chris Sale on the 15-day IL. Reinstated RHP Corey Kluber from the paternity list.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated RHP Mike Clevinger from the 15-day IL and INF Elvis Andrus from the 10-day IL. Designated INF Hanser Alberto for assignment. Optioned RHP Jesse Scholtens to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Placed 1B Josh Bell on the paternity list. Reinstated RHP Aaron Civale from the 15-day IL. Placed RHP Cal Quantrill on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 31. Recalled SS Brayan Rocchio from Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Recalled RHP Reese Olson from Toledo (IL).

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with C Jhosmmel Zue on a minor league contract. Placed LHP Amir Garrett on the 15-day IL, retroactive to May 30. Recalled RHP Jackson Kowar from Omaha (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Assigned OF Trevor Larnach to St. Paul (IL) on a rehab assignment. Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Rincon on a minor league contract.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contract of INF Mike Ford from Tacoma (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Designated RHP Ben Heller for assignment.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Mitch Garver from the 10-day IL. Optioned OF Bubba Thompson to Round Rock (PCL).

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Assigned RHP Nick Mears to Albuquerque (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the 15-day IL. Recalled RHP George Soriano from Jacksonville (IL). Assigned LHP Trevor Rogers to Jacksonville (IL) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Released 1B Luke Voit.

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jimmy Yacabonis outright to Syracuse (IL). Acquired RHP Vinny Nittoli from the Chicago Cubs for future considerations.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Assigned OF Cristian Pache to Jersey Sore (SAL) on a rehab assignment. Assigned 1B Darick Hall to Lehigh Valley (IL) on a rehab assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Acquired INF Alika Williams from Tampa Bay in exchange for RHP Robert Stephenson. Recalled 2B Mark Mathias from Indianapolis (IL). Sent RHP Duane Underwood Jr. outright to Indianapolis (IL).

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled 3B Jordan Walker from Memphis (IL). Placed LF Lars Nootbaar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 30.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated 3B Manny Machado from the 10-day IL. Transferred C Luis Campusano from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed DH Nelson Cruz on the 10-day IL, retroactive to June 1. Selected the contract of 1B Alfonso Rivas from El Paso (PCL). Optioned OF Jose Azocar to El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent C Joey Bart to Sacramento (PCL) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball

Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Signed and activated RHP Chris Pike. Released RHP James Varela.

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Tommy Siemer.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Released C Daniel Molinari.

OTTAWA TITANS — Signed C Sicnarf Loopstok.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCAT — Released. RHP Gaylan Young.

BASKETBALL

Women’s National Basketball Association

DALLAS WINGS — Suspended C Teaira McCowan.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed RB De’Von Achane, TE Elijah Higgins and T Ryan Hayes.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed WR Garrett Maag.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived DL Justus Tavai.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

MONTREAL CANADIENS — Signed LW Michael Pezzetta to a two-year contract extension.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Acquired F Vincent Arseneau from Abbotsford in exchange for future considerations.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

MLS — Suspended M Lewis O’Brien for one game and fined an undisclosed amount fo simulation/embellishment during a May 31 match against CF Montreal. Fined FC Cincinnati D Yerson Mosquera an undisclosed amount for simutaion/embellishment during a May 31 match against New York City FC. Fined Vancouver FC D Mathias Laborda an undisclosed amount during a May 31 match against Houston FC.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Matai Akinmboni to Loudoun United FC (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

MLS Next Pro

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Acquired F Mohammed Sofo on loan from Guidars FC (Mali) for the remainder of the season.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH — Named Matt McIntosh assistant athletic communications director.