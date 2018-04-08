FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Penn State New Kensington baseball making moves

By Madasyn Czebiniak
 
Coming off a tough 2017 season, the Penn State New Kensington baseball team set its sights forward and banked some good karma along the way.

Less than a day had passed since the team moved into their Ft. Myers, Fla., hotel in March for some baseball games before PSNK coach Jim Perry struck up conversation with another hotel guest, Dwight Popovic, 60, of Ft. Myers. The disabled Navy veteran wasn’t on vacation, he and his wife, Patty, were staying at the hotel out of necessity — they had been displaced from their home since late August because of Hurricane Irma and were running out of time to move back.

That’s when Perry and his Lions jumped in and helped move the man and his wife back home. No matter how the 2018 season ends, the Lions will never forget how it began.

“The day after we got there, coach (Perry) was setting up the plans to help him, but we didn’t help until later in the week when we had a break with all the games,” said sophomore catcher Darius Bennis, a 2016 Leechburg grad. “It really felt good to help somebody out.”

Junior second baseman Vinny Ribar also said he was glad to help someone out who really needed it.

“He was really thankful — you could tell he was pretty down about losing a lot of stuff from the hurricane and we helped him lift his spirits and stuff,” Ribar, 22, of Washington Township said. “It was nice seeing him happy and thrilled to have people helping him out and stuff. You could tell we made his day.”

Popovic said he is still looking for the perfect card to express his thanks to the team.

“It was like an act of God,” he said. “I’m sitting there going, ‘Wow this is amazing.’ They had a chance to go to the beach and they chose to come help us. It just blew my mind. I’m still dumbfounded by it.”

“I still pinch my arm every morning thinking I’m still in a dream. It’s just a dream I had. It wasn’t real. You don’t just run into people like this anymore. It was so nice to have that breath of fresh air. We were pushed against the wall, we’re like, ‘Now what are we going to do?’ To me it was miraculous.”

No good deed goes unpunished, and bad luck struck the Lions almost immediately. Ace pitcher Noah Oddis (Burrell) injured the elbow of his pitching arm in the first inning of the season. Perry said he doesn’t expect Oddis back until mid-April.

The injury stressed an already thin roster. PSNK has 14 players, so injuries to starters put everybody on notice.

Freshman pitcher Justin Lindeman picked up PSNK’s first win since it shed the club sport label two years ago with a 13-10 victory over Rivier (N.H.). PSNK finished the Gene Cusic Collegiate Classic with a 1-2 record.

“I saw a lot of positive things, and we’re a real gritty team that puts pressure on the other teams,” said Perry, who is in his third season as coach.

The Lions (1-7, 0-4) visit Penn State Mont Alto for a Penn State University Athletic Conference doubleheader Monday.

Perry has plenty of arms, but it takes some shuffling of the positions to get to them. Freshman Michael Dauer (Burrell) and junior Tyler Kline will help eat up innings until Oddis is cleared to return.

“The best thing that I have is that I have position flexibility,” Perry said.

Perry brought in assistant coach Dean Minerva to help develop Bennis behind the plate and work with the pitchers. Minerva, who played at Northern Oklahoma before finishing up at Cal (Pa.), has already made a difference.

“He was the best thing that ever happened to Darius,” Perry said. “He works with my pitchers also. There’s no one better to call pitches than when you’re a former catcher. He does a great job.”

Staff writer Madasyn Czebiniak contributed. William Whalen is a freelance writer.