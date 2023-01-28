Northern Arizona defeats Northern Colorado 83-73

AP NEWS
    January 28, 2023 GMT

    FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Xavier Fuller had 25 points in Northern Arizona’s 83-73 victory against Northern Colorado on Saturday.

    Fuller added five rebounds for the Lumberjacks (6-16, 2-7 Big Sky Conference). Jalen Cole scored 13 points and Trenton McLaughlin finished with 12 points and seven rebounds. The Lumberjacks snapped their five-game losing streak.

    The Bears (7-14, 2-7) were led by Dalton Knecht, who posted 27 points and eight rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists from Daylen Kountz. Matt Johnson finished with 12 points, four assists and two steals.

    The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

