Thursday’s Scores

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 44, Akron-Westfield 40

Baxter 60, Janesville 16

Bondurant Farrar 53, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 76, Paton-Churdan 53

Cherokee, Washington 74, East Sac County 54

Clarinda 43, Sidney 36

Clear Lake 58, Roland-Story, Story City 31

Denver 38, Oelwein 24

Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39, Belle Plaine 31

English Valleys, North English 39, Keota 33

Fort Dodge 50, Des Moines, North 46

Lake Mills 47, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 21

Logan-Magnolia 44, IKM-Manning 40

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38, George-Little Rock 35

Monticello 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 45

Mount Ayr 39, Central Decatur, Leon 28

Nashua-Plainfield 56, Postville 21

Nevada 44, Newton 35

North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Regina, Iowa City 52

North Union 49, West Hancock, Britt 29

Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49

Riceville 40, Central Springs 33

Riverside, Oakland 44, Essex 38

Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 50

Sioux City, East 61, LeMars 56

Solon 56, West Branch 12

St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, West Sioux 37

Stanton 58, Southwest Valley 47

Storm Lake 72, Alta-Aurelia 49

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Tripoli 13

Twin Cedars, Bussey 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52

Wakefield, Neb. 49, Lawton-Bronson 43

Wayne, Corydon 61, Moravia 27

West Bend-Mallard 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59

Woodbine 65, MVAOCOU 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

