Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Alcester-Hudson, S.D. 44, Akron-Westfield 40
Baxter 60, Janesville 16
Bondurant Farrar 53, Des Moines, Roosevelt 46
Boyer Valley, Dunlap 76, Paton-Churdan 53
Cherokee, Washington 74, East Sac County 54
Clarinda 43, Sidney 36
Clear Lake 58, Roland-Story, Story City 31
Denver 38, Oelwein 24
Don Bosco, Gilbertville 39, Belle Plaine 31
English Valleys, North English 39, Keota 33
Fort Dodge 50, Des Moines, North 46
Lake Mills 47, North Iowa, Buffalo Center 21
Logan-Magnolia 44, IKM-Manning 40
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 38, George-Little Rock 35
Monticello 71, Northeast, Goose Lake 45
Mount Ayr 39, Central Decatur, Leon 28
Nashua-Plainfield 56, Postville 21
Nevada 44, Newton 35
North Linn, Troy Mills 72, Regina, Iowa City 52
North Union 49, West Hancock, Britt 29
Panorama, Panora 65, Nodaway Valley 49
Riceville 40, Central Springs 33
Riverside, Oakland 44, Essex 38
Sibley-Ocheyedan 59, MOC-Floyd Valley 50
Sioux City, East 61, LeMars 56
Solon 56, West Branch 12
St. Mary’s, Remsen 57, West Sioux 37
Stanton 58, Southwest Valley 47
Storm Lake 72, Alta-Aurelia 49
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 60, Tripoli 13
Twin Cedars, Bussey 55, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 52
Wakefield, Neb. 49, Lawton-Bronson 43
Wayne, Corydon 61, Moravia 27
West Bend-Mallard 65, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 59
Woodbine 65, MVAOCOU 60
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/