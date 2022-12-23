AP NEWS
Thursday’s Scores

The Associated Press
December 23, 2022 GMT

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Ben Franklin 49, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 39

Bullhead City Mohave 45, Phoenix North Canyon 35

Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 63, Scottsdale Notre Dame 58

Chandler Hamilton 50, Chandler Seton 34

Crean Lutheran, Calif. 46, Canyon View 43

Desert Edge 65, La Joya Community 4

Farmington, N.M. 73, Kayenta Monument Valley 46

Fort Defiance Window Rock 45, Whiteriver Alchesay 44

Glendale O’Connor 35, Gilbert Mesquite 34

Laughlin, Nev. 38, Mohave Valley River Valley 30

Lee Williams High School 52, Kingman 22

Nogales 48, Tucson Rincon 22

Oakland Tech, Calif. 58, Phoenix Xavier 49

Perry 51, Folsom, Calif. 44

Portola, Calif. 56, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49

Sanders Valley 87, Tuba City Greyhills 19

Scottsdale Saguaro 52, Pacifica Christian, Calif. 38

Show Low 48, Miami 44

Tucson Arizona IRHS 64, Yuma Kofa 4

Tucson Desert Christian 37, Elfrida Valley 34

Tucson Sunnyside 51, Sahuarita 46

West High School (Torrence), Calif. 53, Mesa Dobson 46

Windward, Calif. 68, Betty Fairfax High School 41

Nike Tournament of Champions=

Chandler 37, Forest Grove, Ore. 30

Goodyear Millenium 50, Benson, Ore. 47

Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Phoenix Pinnacle 50

Springfield, Ore. 64, Tucson Flowing Wells 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

