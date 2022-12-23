Thursday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Ben Franklin 49, Queen Creek Arizona ALAI 39
Bullhead City Mohave 45, Phoenix North Canyon 35
Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 63, Scottsdale Notre Dame 58
Chandler Hamilton 50, Chandler Seton 34
Crean Lutheran, Calif. 46, Canyon View 43
Desert Edge 65, La Joya Community 4
Farmington, N.M. 73, Kayenta Monument Valley 46
Fort Defiance Window Rock 45, Whiteriver Alchesay 44
Glendale O’Connor 35, Gilbert Mesquite 34
Laughlin, Nev. 38, Mohave Valley River Valley 30
Lee Williams High School 52, Kingman 22
Nogales 48, Tucson Rincon 22
Oakland Tech, Calif. 58, Phoenix Xavier 49
Perry 51, Folsom, Calif. 44
Portola, Calif. 56, Phoenix Mountain Pointe 49
Sanders Valley 87, Tuba City Greyhills 19
Scottsdale Saguaro 52, Pacifica Christian, Calif. 38
Show Low 48, Miami 44
Tucson Arizona IRHS 64, Yuma Kofa 4
Tucson Desert Christian 37, Elfrida Valley 34
Tucson Sunnyside 51, Sahuarita 46
West High School (Torrence), Calif. 53, Mesa Dobson 46
Windward, Calif. 68, Betty Fairfax High School 41
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Chandler 37, Forest Grove, Ore. 30
Goodyear Millenium 50, Benson, Ore. 47
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 71, Phoenix Pinnacle 50
Springfield, Ore. 64, Tucson Flowing Wells 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/