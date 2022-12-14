Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Casa Grande 35, La Joya Community 21
Duncan 55, San Manuel 54
Highland Prep 91, Mountainside 15
Kearny Ray 74, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 33
Morenci 64, Tucson Santa Rita 11
Parker 61, Kingman Academy of Learning 44
Perry 89, Boulder Creek 55
Phoenix North Canyon 71, Betty Fairfax High School 38
Pima 78, Tombstone 22
San Carlos 58, Gilbert Classical Academy 39
Sequoia Charter School 63, Phoenix School-Deaf 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Casteel High School vs. Queen Creek, ccd.
Phoenix Moon Valley vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.
Tucson Cholla vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.
___
