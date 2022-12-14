AP NEWS
Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated PressDecember 14, 2022 GMT

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Casa Grande 35, La Joya Community 21

Duncan 55, San Manuel 54

Highland Prep 91, Mountainside 15

Kearny Ray 74, Tucson School-Deaf and Blind 33

Morenci 64, Tucson Santa Rita 11

Parker 61, Kingman Academy of Learning 44

Perry 89, Boulder Creek 55

Phoenix North Canyon 71, Betty Fairfax High School 38

Pima 78, Tombstone 22

San Carlos 58, Gilbert Classical Academy 39

Sequoia Charter School 63, Phoenix School-Deaf 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Casteel High School vs. Queen Creek, ccd.

Phoenix Moon Valley vs. Cottonwood Mingus, ccd.

Tucson Cholla vs. Sierra Vista Buena, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

