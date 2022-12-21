Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Agua Fria 54, El Mirage Dysart 43
Bagdad 48, Phoenix School-Deaf 19
Benson 40, Veritas Prep 31
Bonita Vista, Calif. 60, Betty Fairfax High School 38
Canyon-Canyon County, Calif. 56, Mesa Westwood 46
Chandler Hamilton 53, Tucson Flowing Wells 43
Chandler Seton 57, Pine Creek, Colo. 54
Crean Lutheran, Calif. 63, Scottsdale Saguaro 51
Doherty, Colo. 38, Mesa Dobson 33
Ft. Thomas 67, Morenci 43
Gilbert Mesquite 51, Columbine, Colo. 31
Glendale O’Connor 52, St. Anthony, Calif. 50
Kayenta Monument Valley 58, Fort Defiance Window Rock 55
Kingman 59, Kingman Academy of Learning 39
Many Farms 80, Tuba City Greyhills 5
Mesa Mountain View 59, Liberty 25
Miami 57, Duncan 13
Morgan, Utah 42, Glendale Deer Valley 31
Olympia, Wash. 50, Phoenix Country Day 49
Olympian, Calif. 65, Casteel High School 31
Phoenix Desert Vista 65, Lake Highland, Fla. 54
Phoenix Sunnyslope 60, Queen Creek 27
Pima 49, St. David 23
San Carlos 75, St. Michael 49
Scottsdale Notre Dame 46, Great Oak, Calif. 44
Superior 40, Kearny Ray 27
Thatcher 46, Safford 21
Tucson Amphitheater 61, Tucson Catalina Magnet 20
Tucson Arizona IRHS 68, Phoenix North Canyon 13
Tucson Desert Christian 47, St. Augustine Catholic 35
Tucson Salpointe 38, Springfield, Ore. 33
Tucson Sunnyside 56, Tucson Palo Verde 28
Verrado 38, Avondale Westview 36
Whiteriver Alchesay 64, Lakeside Blue Ridge 32
Winslow 57, Snowflake 37
Nike Tournament of Champions=
Forest Grove, Ore. 52, Basha 32
Mike Bracket=
Omaha Skutt Catholic, Neb. 63, Mesa 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Sedona Red Rock vs. Madison Highland, ccd.
