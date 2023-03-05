Cook scores 24, Tulane takes down Temple 83-82

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jalen Cook scored 24 points and R.J. McGee sealed the victory with a free throw with 14 seconds remaining as Tulane knocked off Temple 83-82 on Sunday.

Cook had five assists for the Green Wave (19-10, 12-6 American Athletic Conference). Kevin Cross scored 16 points and added nine rebounds and six assists. Jaylen Forbes also had 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

Damian Dunn led the way for the Owls (16-15, 10-8) with 21 points and two steals. Jamille Reynolds added 17 points, two steals and five blocks and Jahlil White finished with 14 points for Temple.

Tulane went into the half leading Temple 44-34. Cook scored 14 points in the half. Forbes scored 11 points in the second half for Tulane.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .