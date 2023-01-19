SMU wins 79-76 in OT against Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Efe Odigie scored 22 points and Zach Nutall hit a 3-pointer in overtime to put SMU ahead in a 79-76 win over Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Odigie added nine rebounds for the Mustangs (7-12, 2-4 American Athletic Conference). Zhruic Phelps scored 18 points and added six steals. Nutall was 5 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 16 points.

The Golden Hurricane (4-13, 0-6) were led in scoring by Bryant Selebangue, who finished with 24 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Sam Griffin added 18 points, six assists and two steals for Tulsa. Anthony Pritchard also had 17 points and five assists. The Golden Hurricane prolonged their losing streak to seven in a row.

Odigie scored nine points in the first half for SMU, who went into halftime tied 28-28 with Tulsa. The game was tied at 64-all at the end of regulation.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar .