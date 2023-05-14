AP NEWS
Listen
Related topics

Sports on TV for Monday, May 15

By The Associated PressMay 14, 2023 GMT

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 15

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 7

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

_____

All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.