May 14, 2023 GMT
Sports on TV for Monday, May 15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 15
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Boston OR NY Yankees at Toronto
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds
