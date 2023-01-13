AP NEWS
Sports on TV for January 14-15

The Associated PressJanuary 13, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 14
AUTO RACING
11:30 p.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: The Mexico City E-Prix, Round 1, Mexico City (Taped)

BOXING
10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Efe Ajagba vs. Stephan Shaw (Heavyweights), Verona, N.Y.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN — Kentucky at Tennessee

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Davidson at George Mason

FS1 — Seton Hall at DePaul

12:30 p.m.

USA — Loyola of Chicago at Saint Joseph’s

1 p.m.

CBS — Wisconsin at Indiana

SECN — Georgia at Mississippi

2 p.m.

ESPN — North Carolina at Louisville

ESPN2 — Kansas St. at TCU

ESPNU — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

FS1 — Providence at Creighton

2:30 p.m.

USA — Richmond at St. Bonaventure

3 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech

CBSSN — Monmouth at Towson

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at Florida

4 p.m.
ESPN — LSU at Alabama

ESPN2 — Virginia at Florida St.

ESPNU — Cincinnati at SMU

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Oregon St.

5 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Clemson

CBSSN — William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington

6 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Oregon

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Baylor

ESPNU — Chattanooga at Samford

PAC-12N — California at Washington

    • SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

    7 p.m.

    ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

    CBSSN — Colorado St. at UNLV

    8 p.m.

    ESPN — Texas Tech at Texas

    ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Boston College

    ESPNU — Bradley at Drake

    FOX — Colorado at UCLA

    PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington St.

    8:30 p.m.

    SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

    9 p.m.

    CBSSN — New Mexico at San Diego St.

    10 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Portland at Gonzaga

    10:30 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Utah at Southern Cal

    11 p.m.

    FS1 — Boise St. at Wyoming

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12:30 p.m.

    BTN — Penn St. at Iowa

    2:30 p.m.

    BTN — Ohio St. at Nebraska

    4 p.m.

    FS1 — Creighton at Butler

    9 p.m.

    FS1 — New Mexico at UNLV

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL
    12 p.m.

    CBSSN — The Hula Bowl: Team KAI vs. Team AINA, Orlando, Fla.

    COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
    4:30 p.m.

    BTN — Ohio St. at Michigan

    7 p.m.

    BTN — Penn St. at Michigan St.

    GOLF
    11 a.m.

    ESPNEWS — Latin America Amateur Championship: Third Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

    4 p.m.
    NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Third Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Final Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    NHLN — U-18 World Championship: U.S. vs. Sweden, Semifinal, Ostersund, Sweden

    NBA BASKETBALL
    1 p.m.

    ABC — Milwaukee at Miami

    NFL FOOTBALL
    4:30 p.m.

    FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at San Francisco

    8:15 p.m.

    NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: LA Chargers at Jacksonville

    NHL HOCKEY
    2 p.m.

    NHLN — Calgary at Dallas

    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Toronto at Boston

    RODEO
    3:30 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, 15/15 Bucking Battle, Chicago (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    7:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Manchester United

    10 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Southampton at Everton

    12:30 p.m.

    NBC — Premier League: Bournemouth at Brentford

    8 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Tijuana at Juárez

    10 p.m.

    FS2 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Santos Laguna ---

    Sunday, January 15
    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    BTN — Northwestern at Michigan

    FOX — Marquette at Xavier

    FS1 — St. John’s at UConn

    1 p.m.

    ESPN2 — South Florida at East Carolina

    2:15 p.m.

    BTN — Ohio St. at Rutgers

    3 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Memphis at Temple

    4:30 p.m.

    BTN — Maryland at Iowa

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    ACCN — Boston College at Virginia

    CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Rhode Island

    1 p.m.

    ESPN — Missouri at South Carolina

    SECN — Georgia at Tennessee

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Notre Dame at Syracuse

    CBSSN — Dayton at St. Louis

    PAC-12N — Arizona at Utah

    3 p.m.

    ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia

    SECN — Kentucky at Florida

    3:30 p.m.

    ESPN — NC State at North Carolina

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — Duke at Georgia Tech

    PAC-12N — California at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

    5 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Texas

    PAC-12N — Stanford at Southern Cal

    SECN — Alabama at Mississippi

    COLLEGE WRESTLING
    8 p.m.

    BTN — Michigan St. at Minnesota

    GOLF
    10 a.m.

    ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Final Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico

    4 p.m.

    NBC — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    6 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Final Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu

    HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — GEICO Showcase: Imhotep (Pa.) vs. Cardinal Hayes (N.Y.), Springfield, Mass.

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
    10 a.m.

    NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Bronze Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden

    2 p.m.

    NHLN — U-18 World Championship: TBD, Gold Medal Game, Ostersund, Sweden

    NBA BASKETBALL
    9:30 p.m.

    NBATV — Philadelphia at LA Lakers

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Memphis at Iowa

    NFL FOOTBALL
    1 p.m.

    CBS — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Miami at Buffalo

    4:30 p.m.

    FOX — NFC Wild Card Playoff: NY Giants at Minnesota

    8:15 p.m.

    NBC — AFC Wild Card Playoff: Baltimore at Cincinnati

    NHL HOCKEY
    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Arizona at Winnipeg

    RODEO
    8 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Tractor Supply Co. Invitational, Championship Round, Chicago (Taped)

    SAILING
    6:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 1, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)

    10:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — SailGP: The Singapore Sail Grand Prix - Day 2, Parkland Green, Singapore (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Chelsea

    1:30 p.m.

    ABC — The Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid vs. Barcelona, Final, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

    SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
    6:55 a.m.

    CBSSN — FASL: Chelsea at Arsenal

    12 a.m. (Monday)

    CBSSN — Serie A: Sassuolo at Juventus (Taped)

    TENNIS
    7 p.m.

    ESPN — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne

    11 p.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne ---

