Sports on TV for Monday, April 3

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, April 3 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 9 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs UConn, National Championship, Houston

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

MLB BASEBALL 2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Boston

NHL HOCKEY 8 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

TENNIS 10 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds ---