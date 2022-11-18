AP NEWS
Sports on TV for November 19-20

The Associated PressNovember 18, 2022 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, November 19
AUTO RACING
5:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

8:55 a.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 a.m.

ESPNU — Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin

1 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

4 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.

7 p.m.

FS2 — The Citadel at Butler

COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
10 a.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.

ESPN2 — Navy at UCF

12 p.m.

ABC — Illinois at Michigan

ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

CBSSN — UConn at Army

ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska

ESPNU — Yale at Harvard

FOX — TCU at Baylor

FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue

SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona

2:15 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona

2:30 p.m.

NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame

PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

    • ABC — Ohio St. at Maryland

    ACCN — NC State at Louisville

    CBS — Georgia at Kentucky

    CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo

    ESPN — Miami at Clemson

    FS1 — Texas at Kansas

    NFLN — S. Alabama at Southern Miss.

    4 p.m.

    ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple

    FOX — Iowa at Minnesota

    SECN — W. Kentucky at Auburn

    5:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina

    PAC-12N — Stanford at California

    7 p.m.

    CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming

    ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina

    FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.

    7:30 p.m.

    ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

    ESPNU — New Mexico St. at Missouri

    SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas

    8 p.m.

    ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest

    FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — UAB at LSU

    FS2 — Colorado St. at Air Force

    PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington

    9:45 p.m.

    FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.

    10:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada

    ESPN — Utah at Oregon

    11 p.m.

    ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped)

    COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
    8 p.m.

    BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

    GOLF
    1 p.m.
    GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

    4 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

    1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

    HORSE RACING
    11:30 a.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:30 p.m.

    NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia

    10 p.m.

    NBATV — Utah at Portland

    NHL HOCKEY
    1 p.m.

    NHLN — New Jersey at Ottawa

    4 p.m.

    NHLN — Calgary at Florida

    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Chicago at Boston

    SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
    9:55 a.m.

    CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton

    TENNIS
    5:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

    8 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal

    12:30 p.m.

    TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal

    3 p.m.

    TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal ---

    Sunday, November 20
    AUTO RACING
    7:55 a.m.

    ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    1:30 p.m.

    CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)

    CFL FOOTBALL
    6:30 p.m.

    ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
    10:30 a.m.

    ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

    ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

    12 p.m.

    ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina

    CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica

    1 p.m.

    ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.

    ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.

    ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

    2:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica

    3 p.m.

    ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas

    FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall

    3:30 p.m.

    BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska

    ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.

    ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.

    4:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas

    5 p.m.

    FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn

    5:30 p.m.

    BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

    ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas

    6 p.m.

    ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.

    7 p.m.

    CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas

    ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.

    7:30 p.m.

    BTN — Ohio at Michigan

    ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.

    9:30 p.m.

    ESPN — Houston at Oregon

    COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
    1 p.m.

    FS1 — NC State at UConn

    2 p.m.

    ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech

    3 p.m.

    ABC — South Carolina at Stanford

    4 p.m.

    ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame

    8 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington

    COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
    1:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL
    12:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show

    COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
    12 p.m.

    SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee

    1 p.m.

    BTN — Purdue at Nebraska

    2 p.m.

    SECN — Kentucky at Florida

    3 p.m.

    PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon

    4 p.m.

    SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri

    8:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.

    10:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped)

    FIGURE SKATING
    4 p.m.

    NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)

    FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle

    GOLF
    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.

    NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.

    HORSE RACING
    12 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    3 p.m.

    NBATV — Delaware at Maine

    NFL FOOTBALL
    1 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston

    4:05 p.m.

    FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver

    4:25 p.m.

    CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh

    8:15 p.m.

    NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    11 a.m.

    FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar

    TENNIS
    8:30 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final

    11 a.m.

    TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final ---

