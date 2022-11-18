Sports on TV for November 19-20
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, November 19
|AUTO RACING
|5:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|8:55 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Qualifying, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6 a.m.
ESPNU — Cent. Arkansas vs. Rider, Dublin
|1 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Saint Louis vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|4 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Miami vs. Providence, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn.
|7 p.m.
FS2 — The Citadel at Butler
|COLLEGE CROSS-COUNTRY
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Championships: From Stillwater, Okla.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — Navy at UCF
|12 p.m.
ABC — Illinois at Michigan
ACCN — Duke at Pittsburgh
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
CBSSN — UConn at Army
ESPN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
ESPNU — Yale at Harvard
FOX — TCU at Baylor
FS1 — Northwestern at Purdue
SECN — Florida at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona
|2:15 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon St. at Arizona
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — Boston College at Notre Dame
PEACOCK — Boston College at Notre Dame
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — Ohio St. at Maryland
ACCN — NC State at Louisville
CBS — Georgia at Kentucky
CBSSN — Akron at Buffalo
ESPN — Miami at Clemson
FS1 — Texas at Kansas
NFLN — S. Alabama at Southern Miss.
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — Cincinnati at Temple
FOX — Iowa at Minnesota
SECN — W. Kentucky at Auburn
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Georgia Tech at North Carolina
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Boise St. at Wyoming
ESPN — Tennessee at South Carolina
FS1 — Texas Tech at Iowa St.
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — New Mexico St. at Missouri
SECN — Mississippi at Arkansas
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Wake Forest
FOX — Southern Cal at UCLA
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — UAB at LSU
FS2 — Colorado St. at Air Force
PAC-12N — Colorado at Washington
|9:45 p.m.
FS1 — San Jose St. at Utah St.
|10:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Fresno St. at Nevada
ESPN — Utah at Oregon
|11 p.m.
ESPNU — Bethune-Cookman vs. Florida A&M, Orlando (Taped)
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Third Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
|4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Third Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DP World Tour Championship, Final Round, Jumeirah Golf Estates - Earth Course, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|HORSE RACING
|11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
NBATV — Minnesota at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
NBATV — Utah at Portland
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — New Jersey at Ottawa
|4 p.m.
NHLN — Calgary at Florida
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Chicago at Boston
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Manchester City at Everton
|TENNIS
|5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
|8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal
|12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Semifinal
|3 p.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Semifinal ---
|Sunday, November 20
|AUTO RACING
|7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|1:30 p.m.
CNBC — FIM World Superbikes: Round 12, Victoria, Australia (Taped)
|CFL FOOTBALL
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Grey Cup: Toronto vs. Winnipeg, Championship, Regina, Saskatchewan
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|10:30 a.m.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Third-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|12 p.m.
ACCN — James Madison at North Carolina
CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Montego Bay, Jamaica
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Championship Uncasville, Conn.
ESPN2 — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Championship, Conway, S.C.
ESPNEWS — Charleston Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
|2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Jersey Mike’s Classic: TBD, Championship, Montego Bay, Jamaica
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
FS1 — Wagner at Seton Hall
|3:30 p.m.
BTN — Ark.-Pine Bluff at Nebraska
ESPN2 — Charleston Classic: TBD, Championship, Charleston, S.C.
ESPNU — Hall of Fame Tip-Off: TBD, Third-Place Game, Uncasville, Conn.
|4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
|5 p.m.
FS1 — Delaware St. at UConn
|5:30 p.m.
BTN — Miami (Ohio) vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
ESPN — Continental Tire Main Event: TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Charleston Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Charleston, S.C.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Baha Mar Hoops Bahamas: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
ESPNEWS — Myrtle Beach Invitational: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Conway, S.C.
|7:30 p.m.
BTN — Ohio at Michigan
ESPN — Kentucky vs. Gonzaga, Spokane, Wash.
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Oregon
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NC State at UConn
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia at Georgia Tech
|3 p.m.
ABC — South Carolina at Stanford
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Ball St. at Notre Dame
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Idaho St. at Washington
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Storrs, Conn.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FCS Football Selection Show
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Tennessee
|1 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Nebraska
|2 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Florida
|3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at Oregon
|4 p.m.
SECN — Texas A&M at Missouri
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Mid-Eastern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Dover, Del.
|10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Southwestern Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston (Taped)
|FIGURE SKATING
|4 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix Figure Skating, Sapporo, Japan (Taped)
|FIH HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Rivalry Series: U.S. vs. Canada, Seattle
|GOLF
|1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, Saint Simons Island, Ga.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The CME Group Tour Championship, Final Round, Tiburon Golf Club - Gold Course, Naples, Fla.
|HORSE RACING
|12 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
NBATV — Delaware at Maine
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Buffalo, Philadelphia at Indianapolis, NY Jets at New England
FOX — Regional Coverage: Chicago at Atlanta, LA Rams at New Orleans, Detroit at NY Giants, Carolina at Baltimore, Washington at Houston
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Las Vegas at Denver
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Dallas at Minnesota, Cincinnati at Pittsburgh
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Kansas City at LA Chargers
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Khor, Qatar
|TENNIS
|8:30 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Doubles Final
|11 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP Finals Singles Final ---