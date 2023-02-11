AP NEWS
Listen
Click to copy
Click to copy
Related topics

Sports on TV for Sunday, February 12

The Associated PressFebruary 11, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, February 12
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.

CBSSN — ABB FIA Formula E: Round 4, Hyderabad, India (Taped)

AUTO RACING
4 p.m.

NBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla.

1 a.m. (Monday)

CNBC — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 6, Tampa, Fla. (Taped)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

ESPN2 — Temple at Memphis

1 p.m.

CBS — Michigan St. at Ohio St.

FS1 — Iowa at Minnesota

2 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Northwestern

4 p.m.

ESPN — SMU at Wichita St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Boston College at North Carolina

ESPNU — Rhode Island at VCU

1 p.m.

SECN — Florida at Georgia

2 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia Tech

ESPN — LSU at South Carolina

ESPN2 — Houston at South Florida

ESPNU — Oklahoma at Kansas St.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.

ADVERTISEMENT
3 p.m.

FS1 — Rutgers at Iowa

SECN — Texas A&M at Mississippi St.

4 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Notre Dame

PAC-12N — Oregon at UCLA (Joined in Progress)

5 p.m.

SECN — Auburn at Alabama

COLLEGE WRESTLING
12 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Purdue

FIBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Third-Place Game, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

Sports

  • Super Bowl 2023: Chiefs vs. Eagles live updates

  • Super Bowl week was back to its normal wildness this year

  • Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

  • Scheffler repeats at Phoenix Open to regain No. 1 ranking

    • 8:30 p.m.

    NBATV — FIBA Intercontinental Cup: TBD, Final, San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Spain (Taped)

    FIGURE SKATING
    11:30 a.m.

    E! — ISU: The Four Continents Championships, Men’s Free, Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

    GOLF
    1 p.m.

    GOLF — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    3 p.m.

    CBS — PGA Tour: The WM Phoenix Open, Final Round, TPC Scottsdale - Stadium Course, Scottsdale, Ariz.

    HORSE RACING
    2 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    2 p.m.

    ABC — Memphis at Boston

    NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
    12 p.m.

    NBATV — South Bay at Fort Wayne

    NFL FOOTBALL
    6:30 p.m.

    FOX — Super Bowl LVII: Kansas City vs. Philadelphia, Glendale, Ariz.

    NHL HOCKEY
    1:30 p.m.

    NHLN — San Jose at Washington

    RODEO
    12 p.m.

    CBS — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

    2 p.m.

    CBSSN — PBR: The Express Ranches Classic, Round 2 and Championship Round, Tulsa, Okla. (Taped)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    7:30 p.m.

    CBSSN — The American Rodeo: The American Contender, East Regional Final, Lexington, Ky. (Taped)

    RUGBY (MEN'S)
    3 p.m.

    CNBC — Six Nations: Italy at England, Round 2 (Taped)

    SKIING
    1 p.m.

    CNBC — FIS: Ski Jumping World Cup, Lake Placid, N.Y. (Taped)

    2 p.m.

    NBC — FIS: Freestyle Skiing World Cup, Park City, Utah (Taped)

    3 p.m.

    NBC — FIS: World Alpine Skiing Championships, Courchevel, France (Taped)

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    9 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Leeds United

    11:30 a.m.

    USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Manchester City

    12 p.m.

    CBSSN — Serie A: Fiorentina at Juventus

    7:50 p.m.

    FS2 — CONCACAF U-17 Championship Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, Guatemala City

    ADVERTISEMENT
    TENNIS
    8 a.m.

    TENNIS — Montpellier-ATP, Abu Dhabi-WTA Finals

    2 p.m.

    TENNIS — Dallas-ATP Final

    5 p.m.

    TENNIS — Cordoba-ATP Final ---

    All contents © copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.