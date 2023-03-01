Click to copy

Click to copy

Sports on TV

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, March 2 AUTO RACING 6:25 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 7 p.m.

ESPN — Michigan at Illinois

ESPN2 — Wichita St. at Houston

ESPNU — UCF at Temple

FS1 — Rutgers at Minnesota

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Middle Tennessee at North Texas

9 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona St. at UCLA

ESPN2 — Memphis at SMU

ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Howard

FS1 — Purdue at Wisconsin

11 p.m.

ESPN — Arizona at Southern Cal

ESPNU — Washington St. at Washington

FS1 — California at Oregon

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Florida St., Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

12 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

12:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan St. vs. Nebraska, Second Round, Minneapolis

ADVERTISEMENT

2 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Syracuse vs. NC State, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Mississippi St., Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

3 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Michigan, Second Round, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Arizona, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

6 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. North Carolina, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Auburn vs. Georgia, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Wisconsin vs. Purdue, Second Round, Minneapolis

8 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD vs. Miami, Second Round, Greensboro, N.C.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Alabama, Second Round, Greenville, S.C.

9 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Illinois, Second Round, Minneapolis

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Utah, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Colorado, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas

GOLF 10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Puerto Rico Open, First Round, Grand Reserve Country Club (Old), Río Grande, Puerto Rico

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Arnold Palmer Invitational, First Round, Bay Hill Golf Course, Bay Hill, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The HSBC Women’s World Championship, Second Round, Sentosa Golf Club - Tanjong Course, Singapore

HORSE RACING 3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL 4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: LA Dodgers vs. Texas (Split Squad), Surprise, Ariz. (Taped)

12 p.m.

ESPN — Spring Training: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Fort Myers, Fla.

3 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Arizona vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Minnesota vs. Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg, Fla. (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. NY Mets, Port St. Lucie, Fla. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: NY Yankees vs. Pittsburgh (Split Squad), Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

ADVERTISEMENT

4 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Oakland vs. Chicago Cubs, Mesa, Ariz. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Friday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Milwaukee, Phoenix (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Dallas

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at Golden State

NFL FOOTBALL 3 p.m.

NFLN — NFL Scouting Combine: Defensive Linemen & Linebackers, Indianapolis

RUGBY (MEN'S) 4 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — NRL: Brisbane at Penrith

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — Dubai-ATP, Santiago-ATP, Acapulco-ATP, Austin-WTA, Monterrey-WTA Early Rounds ---