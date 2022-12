Click to copy

Sports on TV for Thursday, December 29

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, December 29 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 1 p.m.

BTN — Brown at Northwestern

3 p.m.

BTN — Alabama A&M at Ohio St.

5 p.m.

BTN — Florida A&M at Purdue

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Providence at Butler

7 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Nebraska

CBSSN — Hofstra at Delaware

ESPNU — UMBC at Maryland

8 p.m.

FS2 — Georgetown at DePaul

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Bethune-Cookman at Illinois

9 p.m.

CBSSN — Valparaiso at Drake

ESPN2 — Tulane at Cincinnati

ESPNU — UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at California

11 p.m.

ESPNU — Colorado at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 6 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at Miami

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas

SECN — Texas A&M at South Carolina

8 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

PAC-12N — Arizona St. at Arizona

9 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

SECN — Kentucky at Missouri

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 2 p.m.

ESPN — The Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota, New York

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — The Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., Orlando, Fla.

9 p.m.

ESPN — The Valero Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Washington, San Antonio

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN'S) 11 a.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Finland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

1:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Sweden vs. Czech Republic, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

4 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Group B, Moncton, New Brunswick

6:30 p.m.

NHLN — World Junior Championship Group Stage: Austria vs. Canada, Group A, Halifax, Nova Scotia

NBA BASKETBALL 7:30 p.m.

NBATV — LA Clippers at Boston

NFL FOOTBALL 8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Dallas at Tennessee

TENNIS 6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Group Stage ---