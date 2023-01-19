Sports on TV for Friday, January 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, January 20 BOXING 9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Pa.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) 6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Kent St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Buffalo

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S) 2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

9 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S) 7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

COLLEGE WRESTLING 7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

GOLF 12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

ADVERTISEMENT

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

2 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S) 5 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Conway (Ark.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 9 p.m.

NFLN — The Polynesian Bowl: From Honolulu

HORSE RACING 2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL 7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Miami at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY 7 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh

SOCCER (MEN'S) 2:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig

TENNIS 11 a.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES 2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Women’s Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---