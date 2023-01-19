Sports on TV for Friday, January 20
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, January 20
|BOXING
|9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Pa.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Ball St. at Kent St.
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond
FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s
|8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Toledo at Buffalo
|11 p.m.
FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Colorado at California
|9 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Creighton
PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
SECN — Missouri at LSU
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Alabama
|8:30 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech
BTN — Michigan at Penn St.
|9 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
|GOLF
|12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii
|2 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Conway (Ark.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|9 p.m.
NFLN — The Polynesian Bowl: From Honolulu
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Dallas
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig
|TENNIS
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia
|WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
|2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Women’s Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---