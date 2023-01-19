AP NEWS
Sports on TV for Friday, January 20

The Associated PressJanuary 19, 2023 GMT
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, January 20
BOXING
9 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Pa.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Ball St. at Kent St.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — VCU at Richmond

FS1 — Villanova at St. John’s

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toledo at Buffalo

11 p.m.

FS1 — Boise St. at New Mexico

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Colorado at California

9 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Creighton

PAC-12N — Utah at Stanford

11 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Oregon St.

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.

SECN — Missouri at LSU

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Florida at Alabama

8:30 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia Tech

BTN — Michigan at Penn St.

9 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Iowa

GOLF
12 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament Of Champions, Second Round, Lake Nona Golf Course, Orlando, Fla.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The American Express, Second Round, PGA WEST Private Clubhouse, La Quinta, Calif.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Second Round, Hualalai GC, Kaupulehu, Hawaii

    • 2 a.m. (Saturday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, Third Round, Yas Links, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

    HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (GIRL'S)
    5 p.m.

    ESPNU — GEICO Invitational: Conway (Ark.) vs. Sidwell Friends (D.C.), Semifinal, Washington

    HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
    9 p.m.

    NFLN — The Polynesian Bowl: From Honolulu

    HORSE RACING
    2:30 p.m.

    FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:45 p.m.

    ESPN — Miami at Dallas

    10:05 p.m.

    ESPN — Memphis at LA Lakers

    NHL HOCKEY
    7 p.m.

    NHLN — Ottawa at Pittsburgh

    SOCCER (MEN'S)
    2:25 p.m.

    ESPN2 — Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at RB Leipzig

    TENNIS
    11 a.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)

    9 p.m.

    ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Third Round, Melbourne, Australia

    WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
    2:30 p.m.

    ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Women’s Ice Hockey - Semifinal 1, Lake Placid, N.Y. ---

