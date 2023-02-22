Sports on TV for Thursday, February 23

AP NEWS
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, February 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Penn St. at Ohio St.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Towson at Coll. of Charleston

ESPN2 — Memphis at Wichita St.

ESPNU — Longwood at Gardner-Webb

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan at Rutgers

9 p.m.

BTN — Northwestern at Illinois

CBSSN — Louisiana Tech at W. Kentucky

ESPN2 — Southern Cal at Colorado

ESPNU — Tennessee St. at UT-Martin

PAC-12N — Washington at California

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — San Diego at Gonzaga

CBSSN — Portland at San Francisco

FS1 — UCLA at Utah

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Stanford

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.

ESPNU — Mount St. Mary’s at Rider

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Little Rock at SIU-Edwardsville

PAC-12N — Stanford at Colorado

6 p.m.

ACCN — Miami at Louisville

7 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Northwestern

ESPN — South Carolina at Tennessee

PAC-12N — California at Utah

SECN — Kentucky at Texas A&M

8 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Duke

9 p.m.

SECN — Arkansas at Mississippi St.

GOLF
3 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, First Round, DLF Golf & Country Club - The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, PGA National Members Club, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

    • 10 p.m.

    GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Honda LPGA Thailand, Second Round, Siam Country Club - Pattaya Old Course, Pong, Thailand

    3 a.m. (Friday)

    GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Indian Open, Second Round, DLF Golf & Country Club - The Gary Player Course, Gurgaon, India

    NBA BASKETBALL
    7:30 p.m.

    TNT — Memphis at Philadelphia

    10 p.m.

    TNT — Golden State at LA Lakers

    NHL HOCKEY
    9 p.m.

    ESPN — Calgary at Vegas

    TENNIS
    6 a.m.

    TENNIS — Dubai-WTA, Doha-ATP Quarterfinals; Merida-WTA, Rio de Janeiro-ATP, Marseille-ATP Early Rounds

    XFL FOOTBALL
    9 p.m.

    FX — St. Louis at Seattle ---

